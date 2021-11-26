Queen's pantomime costumes displayed at Windsor Castle
The Queen's pantomime costumes have gone on display as part of an exhibition at Windsor Castle.
The outfits were made for a teenage Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret when they took part in war-time pantomimes.
It comes as a 20ft-high Christmas tree was installed in the castle's St George's Hall.
The Princesses' Pantomimes will be on display until 3 January 2022.
