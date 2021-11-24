Apology after Windsor and Maidenhead graveyards left in 'sorry state'
A contractor that is paid £1.2m a year by a council for ground maintenance has apologised after being accused of leaving graveyards in a "sorry state".
A Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council meeting heard residents had become "distressed" by the condition of the area's cemeteries.
Councillors highlighted issues such as overgrown grass, litter and graffiti.
Tivoli, which has been contracted by the council since 2018, blamed staff shortages related to Covid and Brexit.
Former Conservative councillor Ed Wilson told the communities overview and scrutiny meeting that Tivoli's cleanliness and maintenance of cemeteries was "disgraceful".
Councillor Gurpreet Bhangra added that some of the borough's graveyards had been left in a "sorry state" and were "embarrassing" to visit, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Personal apologies'
However, cabinet member for environmental services David Coppinger rejected calls to scrap the contract with Tivoli, arguing that "you never know what you're going to get if you change".
The meeting heard complaints about Tivoli spiked in the summer and that expected standards had since been met over the past eight weeks.
Spencer Rock, Tivoli's chief operating officer, said: "We are not perfect, and we don't ever profess to be perfect, but we are making best endeavours to get this situation back on track.
"You have my personal apologies and the apologies of our business specifically for the cemeteries.
"We do look after military dead, we do look after the graves, and it is something we take as the highest priority."
