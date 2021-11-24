Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank
A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts.
Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February.
O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing Mr Cupido with a kitchen knife during a scuffle, Reading Crown Court heard.
Judge Amjad Nawaz set a minimum term of 23 years and 86 days in custody.
Reece Weatherburn, 23, of Nire Road, Caversham, was jailed for three years after being found guilty of two counts of assisting an offender by helping Joseph in the aftermath.
The jury heard prank texts sent by Mr Cupido led to him and Joseph falling out on the evening of 13 February.
He had earlier sent prank texts claiming his friend Weatherburn had stabbed someone.
The prosecution told the court an "angry" Joseph threatened to kill Cupido if something had happened to Weatherburn.
Despite later learning it was all a prank, Joseph left his partner's house with a large kitchen knife to ambush Mr Cupido as he walked to his mother's house, the court heard.
The jury was shown CCTV of a scuffle between the pair outside the Best One shop in Lower Caversham.
Joseph said he stabbed Mr Cupido, who he claimed was holding a glass bottle, in self-defence because he was scared he was going to be stabbed himself.
After running away his victim later collapsed in Managua Close and died from a single wound.
Joseph also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife.
The court heard Joseph had previously been caught by police in possession of a knife while robbing a woman, and in possession of a screwdriver during a burglary.
The prosecution claimed Weatherburn gave safe haven to Joseph at his flat in the aftermath and lied to police in a statement.
The keen track runner, who was born in Cape Town, South Africa, moved to the UK in 2017 to join his mother.
Judge Nawaz said: "Yannick Cupido leaves behind his mother and siblings.
"Though he may have had his faults he was much loved... no sentence that this court can impose can make for the loss his family has suffered."
Joseph will not be considered for parole until he has served his minimum term.
