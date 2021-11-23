Yannick Cupido: Man found guilty of murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of the murder of a 24-year-old who was stabbed-to-death.
Yannick Cupido died from a stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February.
O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, denied murder claiming in a scuffle he used self-defence and stabbed Mr Cupido as he feared being stabbed himself.
He will be sentenced on 24 November at Reading Crown Court.
Reece Weatherburn, 23, of Nire Road, Caversham, was found guilty of two counts of assisting an offender by helping Mr Joseph in the aftermath.
The court heard prank texts Mr Cupido sent to Joseph led to the mutual friends falling out on the evening of 13 February.
The prosecution claimed an "angry" Joseph then left his house with a large kitchen knife to intercept Mr Cupido as he walked home from Weatherburn's house.
The jury was shown CCTV of a scuffle between the pair outside the Best One shop in Lower Caversham.
Joseph said he stabbed Mr Cupido, who he claimed was holding a glass bottle, because he was scared he was going to be stabbed himself.
After running away Mr Cupido later collapsed in Managua Close and died from a single wound.
The prosecution claimed Weatherburn assisted an offender by giving safe haven to Joseph at his flat in the aftermath and lying to police in a statement.
The keen track runner, who was born in Cape Town, South Africa, moved to the UK in 2017 to join his mother.
"He loved spending time at home, having meals with his family, laughing together and having barbecues in the garden in the summer," they said.
Weatherburn will also be sentenced on 24 November.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.