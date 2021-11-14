Grazely Green crash: Man, 24, dies in fatal collision
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a van in Berkshire.
The 24-year-old man had been on a Lexmoto motorcycle when it was in collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van in Fullers Lane, Grazely Green, at about 09:40 GMT on Friday.
Sgt Ed Crofts of Thames Valley Police said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the young man."
The force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.