Plan to replace Slough's Queensmere shopping centre
Published
Plans have been submitted to replace a shopping centre with hundreds of news homes, along with shops and offices.
Developers have applied for outline planning permission to build the project on the site of Queensmere shopping centre in Slough, Berkshire.
British Land's application to Slough Borough Council seeks agreement in principle to the redevelopment.
The firm said it would bring "much-needed investment and activity" to the town centre.
The firm is acting as development manager for the owners of the shopping centre Catalyst Capital - a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - which invests funds on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Government.
They hope to build up to 1,600 new homes, 12,000 sq m (129,000 sq ft) for retail and leisure, 40,000 sq m ( 431,000 sq ft) of office space and space for a potential live music venue or cinema.
Subject to planning consent, demolition of the shopping centre could start in late 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported. .
This would be followed by the first phase of the development including a new town square and up to 600 homes, which could be completed by 2026.
