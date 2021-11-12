Covid: Reading theatre play cancelled over positive tests
A murder mystery play, based on a real-life case, has been cancelled after two "key members" of a theatre company tested positive for Covid-19.
Rabble Theatre had planned to stage Who Killed Alfred Oliver? at Reading Minister until 20 November.
But it scrapped further performances on Thursday as it was unable to replace the members due to cost and risk of new infections.
It is hoped the play, which Rabble Theatre began performing on 4 November, can be restaged next year.
In a statement, Rabble Theatre apologised for the cancellation, which it added had be done "with a heavy heart" and had put the theatre company in a "perilous position", with an anticipated £35,000 loss.
Rabble executive director Dani Davies and artistic director Toby Davies said: "The people involved - cast, crew, suppliers, sponsors, minster team, Reading library, museum and station - are just incredible and the extra work that they have all contributed to making this show successful is staggering, so it is deeply upsetting that so many good people will lose income because of this."
Ticket holders have been asked to consider donating the cost of the ticket to the theatre company, instead of requesting a refund.
The theatre company has been asked for further comment by the BBC.
On 22 June 1929, Mr Oliver was found fatally wounded in his shop on Cross Street in Reading.
He died in hospital the next day and the investigation into his murder remains officially open.
At the time, American movie star Philip Yale Drew was identified as the main suspect.
