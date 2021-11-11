Reece Heffernan: Further arrests in murder investigation
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in a residential street.
Reece Heffernan, 22, was attacked in Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on 31 October. He died from a stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem examination found.
Earlier a 23-year-old man from Wokingham was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.
Three other men have previously been charged with murder.
They are Tuviah Thompson-Hordle, 18, from Arborfield, Hamzah Ahmed, 18, of Reading, and a 17-year-old boy.
Mr Thompson-Hordle has also been charged with possessing a knife in a public place, and the boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is also charged with perverting the course of justice and possession of a bladed article.
Umer Arshad, 23, from Wokingham, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
All four have been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on 17 December.
Three more people were arrested on Wednesday evening, bringing the total number of arrests to 11, Thames Valley Police said.
They were an 18-year-old man from Reading arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender, a 19-year-old woman from Reading and a 21-year-old woman from Wokingham, both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They are also in police custody.
Police said a 29-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, had since been released while inquiries continue.