Charge after man found stabbed in Reading Street
A 33-year-old man has been charged after a man was found stabbed in a street.
Members of the public found the man, aged in his 30s, in Brayford Road at the junction of Lulworth Road in Reading on Sunday in the early hours.
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Leon Lowe, of South Street, Reading, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody, and is next due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 14 December.
