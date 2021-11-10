New fire station in Berkshire opens as two others are closed
- Published
A "state-of-the-art" fire station has opened in Berkshire to coincide with two other sites in the county closing.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) will share the new community facility in Theale with Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service.
The Dee Road station in Tilehurst, Reading, and the Pangbourne site will no longer be used.
The BBC has asked RBFRS how much the new station cost.
A spokesman for RBFRS said the building in Theale was "the latest in a series of investments" following the refurbishment and rebuilding of Hungerford and Crowthorne stations respectively.
Theale Community Fire Station Virtual Tour A new, state-of-the-art community fire station has been built in Theale, Reading. Theale is a tri-service community station, offering a shared location for Fire, Police and Ambulance under one roof. Councillor Angus Ross, the Fire Authority's Lead Member for Strategic Assets, said: “While the remaining teams move into the new station, a virtual tour has been made available to showcase this fantastic new facility to the local community it will be serving. As well as improvements for all 'Blue Light' Services in the efficient use of public funds, the relationships and opportunities for working more closely together will support greater collective effectiveness". The tour showcases the station's new bookable meeting space available for community use, which is supported by fully accessible facilities. The community room will be available to book on the RBFRS website, from Monday, 15 November. To find out more, please visit: https://bit.ly/3mVqUuIPosted by Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Crews have started moving into the station, built off land in Wigmore Road previously owned by Network Rail, ahead of a formal opening ceremony in March 2022.
The building, described by RBFRS as "state-of-the-art", includes a community room available to book by the public.
It also has solar panels on the roof and will have electric vehicle charging points installed.
Councillor Angus Ross, the fire authority's lead member for strategic assets, said the station would provide improved access for emergency vehicles to the M4 and A4 corridors.
"In addition to the emergency response from the blue light services, there will be wider benefits for the community, such as a greater focus on preventative work and broader community integration and involvement," he added.
