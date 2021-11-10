New fire station in Berkshire opens as two others are closed

Theale Community Fire Station Virtual Tour A new, state-of-the-art community fire station has been built in Theale, Reading. Theale is a tri-service community station, offering a shared location for Fire, Police and Ambulance under one roof. Councillor Angus Ross, the Fire Authority's Lead Member for Strategic Assets, said: “While the remaining teams move into the new station, a virtual tour has been made available to showcase this fantastic new facility to the local community it will be serving. As well as improvements for all 'Blue Light' Services in the efficient use of public funds, the relationships and opportunities for working more closely together will support greater collective effectiveness". The tour showcases the station's new bookable meeting space available for community use, which is supported by fully accessible facilities. The community room will be available to book on the RBFRS website, from Monday, 15 November. To find out more, please visit: https://bit.ly/3mVqUuI