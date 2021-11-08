Raheem Hanif death: Man admits manslaughter over Reading stabbing
A man has admitted to manslaughter after a father and son were attacked with a machete and a baseball bat.
Raheem Hanif, 26, died and his father was injured in the attack by four males in Reading on 6 February, Reading Crown Court heard.
Abas Khan, 24, has pleaded guilty to Mr Hanif's manslaughter, but denies murder.
Humzah Sikander, 18, and two 17-year-old boys pleaded not guilty to both murder and manslaughter.
The court was told Mr Hanif drove a van into a car park in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst, Reading, and was being followed by a Range Rover.
The killed man's father, Abdul Hanif, suffered a broken arm when the four defendants set about his vehicle, the court heard.
But it was his son who prosecutors said was fatally stabbed by one of the 17-year-olds through the window.
The prosecution said the fatal attack was a culmination of a series of events that dated back to the discovery by Raheem Hanif that his partner had an affair with Khan.
A feud had developed between Khan, one of the other 17-year-old defendants and Raheem Hanif, the court heard.
The day before the fatal stabbing Raheem Hanif and the 17-year-old had confronted each other, the jury was told.
The prosecution said eyewitnesses reported Raheem Hanif had appeared to come off better.
The crown suggested that the following day's attack might have been an act of revenge.
All four defendants are accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Abdul Hanif.
Mr Khan and the two 17-year-olds pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm. Sikander pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.
A 17-year-old also denies an offence of being in possession of an offensive weapon.
The trial continues.
