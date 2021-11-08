Raheem Hanif death: Man admits manslaughter over street stabbing
- Published
A man has admitted killing a 26-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in the street.
Raheem Hanif died from his injuries after being attacked in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst, Reading, on 6 February.
Abas Khan, 23, admitted manslaughter at the start of his trial at Reading Crown Court.
He denies a charge of murder, as do Humzah Sikander, 18, of Brunel Road, Reading, and two boys, both aged 17, also from Reading.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.