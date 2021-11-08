Arrest after man found stabbed in Reading street
A man has been arrested after another man was found with stab wounds in a street.
Police were called to Brayford Road at the junction of Lulworth Road in Reading at 03:50 GMT on Sunday.
The victim, in his 30s, was found by members of the public after being stabbed multiple times. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.
A 33-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam, doorbell camera, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area have been urged to contact police.
Det Con Maggie Bruce from Thames Valley Police said she wanted to reassure the public that the incident was not being linked to the murder investigation following the death of Reece Heffernan in Romany Lane on 31 October.
