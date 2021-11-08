Reece Heffernan stabbing: Fourth person charged with murder
- Published
A fourth person has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a residential street.
Reece Heffernan, 22, was attacked in Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on 31 October. He died from a stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem examination found.
Tuviah Thompson-Hordle, 18, from Arborfield, has been charged with his murder, police confirmed.
He has also been charged with possessing a knife in a public place.
He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court later.
Previously, Hamzah Ahmed, 18, of Reading, and a 17-year-old man have also been charged with the murder.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and possession of a bladed article.
Umer Arshad, 23, from Wokingham, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
All three appeared at Reading Crown Court on Monday and have been remanded into custody.
The next hearing is scheduled for 17 December.
Thames Valley Police said a 29-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, had since been released under investigation.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.