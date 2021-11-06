Reading stabbing: Boy charged over Reece Heffernan death
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a residential street.
Reece Heffernan, 22, died in Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on Sunday. A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.
The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and possession of a bladed article.
He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court later.
Two men have already been charged in connection with Mr Heffernan's death.
Hamzah Ahmed, 18, of Reading, has been charged with murder, and Umer Arshad, 23, from Wokingham, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
Thames Valley Police said a 29-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, who were arrested on suspicion of murder had since been released under investigation.
