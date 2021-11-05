Reading stabbing: Two charged over Reece Heffernan death
Two men have been charged after a man was stabbed to death in a residential street.
Reece Heffernan, 22, died in Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on Sunday. A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.
Hamzah Ahmed, 18, from Reading, has been charged with murder. Umer Arshad, 23, from Wokingham, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
They are due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court later.
A 29-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, were previously arrested on suspicion of murder and released while police inquiries continue.
