Reading stabbing: Murder probe police release two men
Published
Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a man stabbed to death in a residential street have been released by police.
The victim, aged 22, died in what police have described as a "targeted" attack on Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on Sunday at about 22:40 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said the two 19-year-olds from Reading have been released under investigation.
Three men aged 18, 29 and 23 remain in custody.
The men aged 18 and 29, also from Reading, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 23-year-old man from Wokingham is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
