BBC News

Reading stabbing: Further arrests in murder probe

Published
Image caption, The stabbing happened in Romany Lane on Sunday, police said

Two more men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a residential street.

The victim, aged 22, died on Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on Sunday at about 22:40 GMT.

Thames Valley Police said it was treating it as a "targeted" attack.

A 29-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 23-year-old man from Wokingham has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 23-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. They both remain in custody.

It follows three arrests on suspicion of murder on Monday. An 18-year-old man and two 19-year-olds, who are all from Reading, remain in custody, police said.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.