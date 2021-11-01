BBC News

Reading stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of murder

Image caption, Thames Valley Police said the stabbing happened in Romany Lane on Sunday

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in what police have said was a "targeted" attack.

The victim, who was in his 20s, died on Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on Sunday at about 22:40 GMT.

An 18-year-old man and two 19-year-olds, who are all from Reading, remain in custody.

Thames Valley Police said there was not believed to be any further risk to the public.

Officers remain at Romany Lane and there will be an increased police presence there while the investigation continues, the force said.

