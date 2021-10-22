Maidenhead postman killed in crash was gentle man, say family
Tributes have been paid to a "devoted" grandad and postman of 30 years who died after being involved in a crash.
David Greenleaf, 67, suffered serious injuries when his Piaggio motorcycle was in collision with a Volkswagen Golf in Henley Road, near to the junction with Pinkneys Drive, in Maidenhead.
The crash happened on the evening of 22 September. Mr Greenleaf, who worked in the town, later died in hospital.
His daughter said he was "loved by the community".
She added: "My dad was an extremely kind and gentle man which is what makes this so heart-breaking.
"He was devoted to myself and his two grandchildren. I know we meant so much to him, as he did to us."
A 45-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was released pending further inquiries.
