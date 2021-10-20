Reading terraced house ravaged by fire
A fire has ravaged a terraced house in a busy street.
The blaze at the property in Oxford Road, Reading, started at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.
Royal Berkshire Fire Service said four fire engines and their crews attended the blaze. When they arrived the fire had spread to the ground, first and second floors of the property, it added.
The road was closed during the fire. The cause is not yet known.
