Caversham Lakes water sports centre refused planning permission
- Published
An outdoor water sports centre has been refused planning permission over concerns about its impact on the environment, wildlife and biodiversity.
Cosmonaut Leisure opened Caversham Lakes, on Henley Road in Reading, last year without planning consent.
The developer submitted a retrospective planning application for the change of use of the site in September 2020, one month after the venue opened.
But South Oxfordshire District Council (SODC) has refused permission.
Cosmonaut Leisure said it planned to keep the venue open and would submit further applications, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS). The developer has six months to appeal the council's decision.
Adrian Duffield, SODC's head of planning, said the full extent of the ecological impacts arising from the land clearance and other work on the unauthorised change of use "have not been adequately assessed within the supporting ecological appraisal".
He added: "The district council considers that the proposed development is likely to result in a net loss for biodiversity and the harm identified by the council would not be outweighed by public benefits."
SODC has received hundreds of letters both in support and opposition to the plans for the site, which offers paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing and open water swimming.
Some residents complained about loud music and fireworks at the venue, however the developer's planning consultant said no fireworks had been let off from the site.
Reading Borough Council, which manages Henley Road, submitted several letters of objection, voicing concerns over the lack of dedicated pedestrian paths, the impact of increased traffic and a lack of street lighting.
Other residents wrote in support, with one describing it as "an excellent outdoor recreation facility" that has "allowed people to relax, keep fit, learn new skills, exercise and socialise in a safe, outdoor environment".
Another said it was "a haven for mental health" and a "bonus to the area" that was well-managed, "providing a safe area for open water swimming".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.