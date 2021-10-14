BBC News

Reading stabbings: Khairi Saadallah refused appeal against whole-life term

Image caption, Khairi Saadallah "executed" the men as an "act of religious jihad", the Old Bailey previously heard

A terrorist who stabbed to death three men in a Reading park has been denied permission to appeal his whole-life jail term.

Khairi Saadallah murdered friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and 39-year-old Joe Ritchie-Bennett in June last year in Forbury Gardens.

He was sentenced in January after admitting to the murders and three attempted murders.

The 24-year-old appeared at a hearing at London's Court of Appeal.

London's Old Bailey previously Islamic extremist Saadallah "executed" the men as an "act of religious jihad".

Image caption, (L-R) David Wails, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong were pronounced dead at the scene

