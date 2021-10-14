Reading stabbings: Khairi Saadallah refused appeal against whole-life term
A terrorist who stabbed to death three men in a Reading park has been denied permission to appeal his whole-life jail term.
Khairi Saadallah murdered friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and 39-year-old Joe Ritchie-Bennett in June last year in Forbury Gardens.
He was sentenced in January after admitting to the murders and three attempted murders.
The 24-year-old appeared at a hearing at London's Court of Appeal.
London's Old Bailey previously Islamic extremist Saadallah "executed" the men as an "act of religious jihad".