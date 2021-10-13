Squid Game: Police reassure motorists over M4 road sign
- Published
A police force has joked that a sign on a motorway will not direct drivers to the Netflix sensation Squid Game.
The sign, at Junction 5 of the M4 near Slough, has an uncanny resemblance to symbols that appear in the show.
But Thames Valley Road Policing posted on Twitter: "It's just directions for diversion routes during the road works. Phew!"
Squid Game follows a group of people in South Korea playing in a deadly tournament of children's games.
Evening all,— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 11, 2021
So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame
It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew! #P6110 pic.twitter.com/eIGcMJPuzf
The Korean drama was watched by 111 million users in its first 28 days, knocking Bridgerton (82 million) off the top spot.
Netflix's vice president for content in Korea, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand says the show's success is "beyond our wildest dreams".
Minyoung Kim told CNN: "When we first started investing in Korean series and films in 2015, we knew we wanted to make world-class stories for the core K-content fans across Asia and the world.
"Today, Squid Game has broken through beyond our wildest dreams."
The nine-part series, which debuted in September, tells the story of a group of misfits taking part in a series of children's playground games.
There is a prize of 45.6bn Korean won (£28m) up for grabs, which doesn't sound too bad until you realise if you lose, you get killed.
Thankfully that probably won't happen if you follow signs on the M4.
