Covid: Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust removes fake vaccine leaflets

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, The trust has removed all of the leaflets from its car parks

A hospital trust has removed leaflets posted around its car parks which contain "incorrect information" about Covid-19 vaccines.

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust discovered the leaflets, designed to look like they were from Public Health England, on Tuesday.

The trust's chief executive Steve McManus said spreading the "inaccurate" information was "no way to show respect" to NHS staff and volunteers.

The leaflets have since been removed.

Mr McManus said the trust's "amazing staff" had cared for 2,300 patients with Covid, with more than 400 patients needing intensive care treatment.

Its intensive care unit tripled in size from its original 14-bed capacity in February, he added.

The trust recommends using the NHS website for "accurate and up-to-date information" on Covid vaccines.

