M4 closed near Heathrow for weekend smart motorway works

Published
Image source, Slough Borough Council
Image caption, The M4 smart motorway project started in 2018

Part of the M4 is closed again for ongoing work to turn it into a smart motorway.

Both sides of the carriageway, between junctions 3 for Hayes and 4b for the M25, shut at 04:00 BST on Saturday.

The motorway is due to reopen at 06:00 on Monday. The same stretch will be closed again from 15 October to 18 October.

National Highways has previously said the project will "increase capacity and reduce congestion".

Image source, National Highways
Image caption, Eleven bridges, including Old Ascot Bridge, are being demolished as part of the work

Critics of smart motorways have raised fears about their safety after fatal crashes involving stationary cars being hit from behind.

In April, the government announced that no more smart motorways without hard shoulders would be able to open without additional safety measures.

The £848m M4 project started in 2018 and is due to be completed in spring 2022.

Image source, National Highways
Image caption, The project is due to be completed in spring 2022

