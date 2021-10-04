Reading stabbings: Khairi Saadallah to appeal sentence
A man who stabbed three men to death in a Reading park is seeking permission to appeal his whole-life jail term.
Khairi Saadallah murdered friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and 39-year-old Joe Ritchie-Bennett in June last year in Forbury Gardens.
He was sentenced in January after admitting the murders and also pleading guilty to the attempted murders of three other men in the park.
The 27-year-old will appear at London's Court of Appeal on 14 October.
Passing sentence at the Old Bailey in London, judge Mr Justice Sweeney said it was a "ruthless and brutal" terror attack.
The court heard Saadallah "executed" the men as an "act of religious jihad".
The judge added the victims "had no chance to react, let alone defend themselves".
He said he was sure the attack "involved a substantial degree of premeditation or planning" and was carried out "for the purpose of advancing a political, religious, or ideological cause".
