Duane Denny: Family's tribute to man found dead at house
- Published
A man whose death is at the centre of a murder investigation was a "loving son, father and brother" and had a "good heart", his family said.
The body of Duane Denny, 46, was found in a house in Erith, London, on 15 September after he was reported missing from his Reading home on 24 August.
His family paid tribute and said he will live in their hearts forever.
Nyiah Williams, 46, from Reading, appeared before Reading Crown Court on Tuesday charged with Mr Denny's murder.
In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, Mr Denny's family said: "He will be sorely missed by his family, we all love him, may he rest in peace."
Mr Williams, who was remanded in custody, is due to next appear at Reading Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 12 November.
