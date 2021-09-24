Reading hospital failures may have contributed to fire death
Hospital mistakes may have contributed to the death of a psychiatric patient in a fire, an inquest has concluded.
Sarah-Jane Williams died in a blaze in her room at Prospect Park Hospital in Reading in December 2015.
An inquest jury said if the 36-year-old, who had a history of setting fires, was observed more frequently by staff, the fire was unlikely to have happened.
Her family said they felt "vindicated" over their concerns.
In a statement, the hospital trust said it was committed to learning from the incident.
Miss Williams had paranoid schizophrenia and a personality disorder, Berkshire Coroner's Court heard.
She became a patient at the hospital after a deterioration in her mental health in July 2015.
The following month, a support worker said Miss Williams "deliberately" started a fire in her room, which was extinguished. She was later found with a lighter.
But on 6 December, health workers could not recover Miss Williams from her room when they found it engulfed in smoke and flames.
Firefighters later found her dead on the bed. Her cause of death was consistent with burns and inhalation of fumes, a pathologist concluded.
Two lighters were later discovered in her room by fire investigators, in contravention of a smoking ban.
The jury concluded Miss Williams' move to Daisy Ward from October 2015 may have caused or contributed to her death.
It said the placement was "not appropriate" due to fewer staff in comparison to the psychiatric intensive ward she had been moved from, and less frequent checks on patients.
Delivering the narrative verdict, the jury forewoman said Miss Williams' arson risk would have been "eliminated" or "minimised" had she had higher levels of staff observation in December.
The inquest jury also found added issues with risk assessments, the response of staff to the fire, and the victim's access to lighters played a part in her death.
In a statement outside of the coroner's court, the victim's sister Tracy Williams said: "We are pleased that the jury has found so many failings in Prospect Park Hospital's care of Sarah."
The family added they missed her every day and her illness meant she had relied on the hospital to keep her safe.
Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement it had worked with Thames Valley Fire and Rescue Service to ensure it had "the right systems, equipment and processes" in place and was committed to learning from the incident.
