Reading murder probe: Man charged with Duane Denny murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found.
The body of Duane Denny was found in Erith, London, on Wednesday, after the 46-year-old had been reported missing from his home in Reading on 24 August.
Nyiah Williams, of Hadrian Walk East, Reading, has been charged with one count of murder and will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court later.
He is also accused of preventing a lawful burial, perverting the course of justice and criminal damage.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.