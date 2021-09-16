Murder probe as body found in Reading missing person case
- Published
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man's body was found during an ongoing missing person investigation, police have said.
The probe began on 24 August when a man was reported missing from Reading.
The body was found on Wednesday about 50 miles (80km) away in Erith, south-east London.
Thames Valley Police said it could not give further details about the man's identity "due to the ongoing nature of the investigation".
Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik said: "My thoughts remain with the man's family at this extremely difficult time.
"There is a scene watch currently in place in Hadrian Walk in Reading, and so you may see an increased police presence in the local area."
