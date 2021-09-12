Reading Minster: Man arrested on suspicion of churchyard rape
- Published
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman who was attacked near Reading Minster.
Thames Valley Police said the woman in her 20s was assaulted near the church at about 03:35 BST.
The man, who is from Nottingham, remains in police custody.
Police and forensic investigators were seen in the churchyard, in Chain Street, earlier. A cordon that was put up there has since been taken down.
