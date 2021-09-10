Slough: Extra police powers after gangs roam streets
- Published
Extra stop and search powers are in place in Slough after two gangs of men were seen roaming streets with weapons, police said.
They were spotted in Aylesbury Crescent at about 19:20 BST and Elmwood Road at about 21:20 on Thursday.
The Section 60 order was put in place at 23:00 on Thursday and is due to end at 23:00 on Friday.
Insp Karen Bunce said the order aimed to "reassure the community and to prevent any further incidents".
She said residents should feel free to talk to officers patrolling the area. No arrests have been made.
The order includes the area around Bath Road, from the junction of Farnham Road to Uxbridge Road.
It also includes Cumberland Avenue, Northern Road, Stoke Poges Lane, Fir Tree Avenue, Stoke Green, Church Lane and Wexham Park Lane.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.