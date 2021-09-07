M4 to close for further smart motorway work
Part of the M4 will close overnight for ongoing work to turn it into a so-called smart motorway.
The westbound carriageway will close between junction 6 for Slough and 8/9 for Maidenhead from 21:00 BST until 06:00 tomorrow.
It will also close in both directions at the weekend, between junction 3 for Hayes and 4b at the M25 interchange.
The weekend closure will start after 20:00 on Friday and the motorway will reopen by 06:00 on Monday.
Highways England said the Smart Motorway project would "increase capacity and reduce congestion".
Critics of smart motorways have previously raised fears about their safety after fatal accidents involving stationary cars being hit from behind.
In April the government announced that no more smart motorways without hard shoulders would be able to open before additional safety measures are put in place.
The M4 project started in 2018 and is due to be completed in spring 2022 at an estimated cost of £848m.
