Work starts on new Rivermead leisure centre in Reading
Work has begun on a new leisure centre in Reading as part of a £40m investment in leisure facilities in the town.
Rivermead Leisure Complex and Gym is set to be replaced with a newly constructed leisure centre at the Rivermead site.
Building work is due to finish by spring 2023.
Reading Borough Council, which owns the site, said despite challenges created by Covid it remained committed to delivering modern leisure facilities.
The new Rivermead leisure centre will also feature a teaching and diving pool, a six-court sports hall and an 120-station gym.
Work at the site is planned to take place in two phases, beginning with the construction of a new leisure centre on the site of the current centre's car park.
Demolition of the existing building to make additional car park spaces will mark the second phase, and the old leisure centre will remain open until the new one is complete.
Councillor Graeme Hoskin, lead for sport, said: "Today we have both major builds at Rivermead and Palmer Park underway.
"This well and truly provides residents with tangible evidence of our commitment to delivering the new facilities."
The new leisure centre will be operated by GLL, which currently runs all of the council's leisure centres on their behalf.
The firm received a £410,000 council bailout to keep Rivermead open during the pandemic.
It comes as work started earlier this month on the refurbishment of the Palmer Park Sports Stadium, which will also see a new swimming pool built.
