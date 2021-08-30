Man charged with attempted murder of woman in Bracknell
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman suffered life-changing injuries in an attack.
A man was also assaulted in the incident in Quadrant Court, Martins Lane, Bracknell, at about 09:30 BST on Saturday, Thames Valley Police said.
The 35-year-old suspect was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, theft and taking a vehicle without consent.
He is due to appear before Reading Magistrates.
