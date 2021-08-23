Ex-Reading Blue Coat School teacher John Imeson jailed over abuse
- Published
An ex-private school teacher has been jailed for 16 years for sexually abusing pupils.
John Imeson, 73, abused two boys while working at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning, Berkshire, in the 1980s.
He was found guilty by a jury of 13 sexual offences during a seven day trial at Reading Crown Court.
Sentencing him, Judge Kirsty Real said the ordeal inflicted on them by the teacher had been a "horrific experience" for his victims.
Imeson, of Fitzroy Crescent, Woodley, was convicted of seven counts of indecent assault, four counts of buggery, indecency with a child, and one count of assault with a intent to commit buggery.
'Respected teacher'
Prosecutor Maryan Syed said the abuse had been "a very serious abuse of trust" and "was persistent in nature and carried out over a sustained period".
Ms Syed, reading out the first victim's impact statement, said the abuse "affected his attitude towards authority" and he still feels angry as it happened "right under the school's nose and they did nothing to stop it".
The court heard the second victim had suffered with severe depression for 30 years and also felt "let down" by the school.
Clare Evans, defending, said Imeson, who had taught at the school for 35 years and been active in running the school's Combined Cadet Force, maintained his innocence.
Passing his sentence, Judge Real said the "horrific" offences had been "perpetrated within your role as a respected teacher".
Reading Blue Coat School was founded in 1646 and charges £6,013 a term.
