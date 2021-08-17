Woman raped in layby on main road in Berkshire
A woman has been raped in a layby on a main road in Berkshire, police have said.
The victim, who is receiving specialist support, was attacked opposite the Mercure Hotel on the A4, near Thatcham, at about 23:30 BST on Sunday.
Police closed part of the road to investigate the scene and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Insp Alice Broad said there would be an increased police presence in the area after the "concerning" incident.
