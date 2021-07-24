Three pigs die after Newbury barn fire
Three pigs have died following a barn fire.
More than 35 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which affected multiple barns filled with hay, in Wash Water, Newbury, at 02:56 BST on Friday, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service.
Crews from Berkshire and Hampshire had to evacuate nearby buildings and spent almost 12 hours putting out the fire.
Three pigs affected by the fire had to be put down by their owner.
