Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Bracknell
A motorcyclist has died after crashing with a car.
The collision, involving a Triumph motorcycle and Mercedes Benz saloon, happened on the southbound slip road off the A3095 Mill Lane, towards Ellesfield Avenue, Bracknell, Berkshire, at 19:30 BST on Tuesday.
The woman, in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was died at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage. The car driver was uninjured. No arrests have been made.
