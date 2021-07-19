Slough mass fight: Five arrested on firearm offences
- Published
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after a mass fight involving up to 30 people.
The brawl took place on Wellesley Road, Slough, at about 12:25 BST on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.
A 17-year-old boy and four men aged 19, 28, 31 and 34, all from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remain in custody.
Police have appealed for witnesses. Officers remain at the scene.
