Reading university's TV studio plans approved
- Published
Plans to transform Reading into a global media hub by building a TV studio have been approved.
The University of Reading has been granted planning permission to set up a studio for filming TV shows at Thames Valley Science Park in Shinfield.
The plans are part of a long-term vision for a "Cine Valley" and come after the approval of a film studio.
Wokingham Borough Council's planning committee supported the plans, which are set to create 95 full-time jobs.
The University of Reading, which owns the science park, said the studio space was "much needed" as there is a "significant demand to expand production capabilities in the UK".
The studio is expected to host a range of popular TV shows and seat up to 550 people, as well as feature a workshop space and a five-storey block for TV production galleries and dressing rooms.
It will also be open to members of the public to attend filming and students are expected to have work experience and mentorship opportunities.
Mark Owen, a planning consultant for the university, said the global market for the TV industry had "boomed" due to digital streaming services.
Councillors at the planning meeting said the plans could "bring Hollywood to the UK".
The university intends to open the studios early next year.
