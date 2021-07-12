Ricky Gervais' Cemetery Junction arch in Reading sold to local group
A landmark arch that inspired the name of Ricky Gervais' film Cemetery Junction is set to be taken over by a community group.
It comes after the Grade II-listed arch at Reading Old Cemetery was put up for sale in 2019.
Reading Borough Council's policy committee approved plans submitted by Junction Arch Heritage and Arts (JAHA).
The group has 18 months to secure funding and planning permission to turn the site into an art and heritage hub.
Leader of the council and committee chair Jason Brock said the bid, which was previously rejected due to insufficient funds, was "really positive".
He added: "It offers an opportunity to secure a heritage site and turn it into something good in the community."
JAHA aims to turn the council-owned arch, which is the entrance to Reading Old Cemetery, into a community space for leisure, office space for social enterprise and a street food area.
It also hopes to hold exhibitions showcasing local art and heritage.
Planning officers recommended JAHA's bid over two others to convert the derelict arch for residential use both for £100,000 for a 250-year-long lease.
"Although not the top offer financially, it provides local economic, community and social wellbeing opportunities," they said in a report.
The arch, which was built in the 1840s, has six rooms and originally served as a grand ornamental gatehouse to Reading Old Cemetery.
