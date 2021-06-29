Colby Lawton death: Newbury woman charged
A woman has been charged following the death of a one-month old baby.
Colby Lawton was in cardiac arrest when police were called to Ashridge Court in Newbury, Berkshire, on 9 May last year. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
Chantelle Stroud, 25, has been charged with one count of causing or allowing the death of a child, and one of assault, ill-treatment or neglect.
The boy's father James Lawton, 27, has previously been charged with his murder.
Mr Lawton, of Boreham Field in Warminster, Wiltshire, has also been charged with one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm.
His trial is scheduled for 1 November.
Ms Stroud, of Ashridge Court, Newbury, is due at Reading Magistrates' Court later.
