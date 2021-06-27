Slough: Burst water main causes flooding and hits supplies
Residents have spoken of having no running water in parts of Slough after a burst water main caused flooding.
Pictures showed roads covered in water following the pipe burst in the north of the town on Sunday.
On Twitter residents also told of low water pressure in the SL1 and SL2 postcodes.
Utility company Thames Water said it was continuing to repair a large pipe damaged by a third party and keep taps running in the area.
Flooding affected roads near Stoke Poges Lane.
Slough borough councillor Fiza Matloob described a large amount of water flowing.
He said: "In one of the roads it was actually knee-deep... it just shows you the level of water that just ended up going there.
"It was in people's driveways, that's how bad it was.
"Tankers from Slough Borough Council sucked up the water as much as they could and they were making trips back and forth... that's what I think prevented the water entering people's houses."
He added: "The leak has completely stopped now.
"The water to the residents' houses has been restored now, they said they're getting water and the pressure's all fine."
Thames Water said on its website: "We're working hard to make sure we keep taps running in the area affected, although the repair to the pipe itself is complex and could take some time to complete."
Water, for those without, can be picked up at a bottled water station in Cambridge Avenue.
