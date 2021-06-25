Poole Bay water scooters 'brazenly ignore safety zones'
Swimmers are at risk of being hit by water scooters racing near the shore, Dorset beachgoers have said.
Poole resident Andy Staines said he filmed riders ignoring speed restrictions and entering a swimming area at Sandbanks beach earlier this month.
Kayak instructor Frazer Ely said the craft "brazenly ignore safety zones".
Dorset Police said action would be taken against those who break the rules.
Watercraft are not allowed to go beyond six knots (7mph) between April and October and must not endanger or annoy beach users, according to rules posted by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council.
'Tearing around'
Mr Staines said: "They were going well over six knots... doing doughnuts and stunts... where the waves were breaking and people would be swimming.
"The big issue is when you're driving a jet ski at speed it's difficult to see people in the water."
Frazer Ely, who instructs kayakers, told BBC Radio Solent: "It can be very alarming if you've got a few beginners out and then someone is tearing around in a jet ski and brazenly ignoring the speed limits and safety zones.
"If there was a collision it would be horrific."
Dorset Police said it would help to enforce local by-laws by "referring offenders to appropriate agencies for action".
Sgt Sophie Williams said: "It's important to remember it's not everybody using personal water craft, but there are a few generating anti-social behaviour on the water."
BCP Council said it would work with the police to tackle the issue.
