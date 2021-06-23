New mural depicts police ramming of Woodley runaway cow
A Banksy-style mural has appeared in a town depicting scenes of a cow being killed by a police van.
It follows events in Woodley, Berkshire, last month where an escaped cow was rammed by officers.
The artwork in Library Parade, by a local artist Peachy, features a child in a toy police car, a cow on its side and the slogan "Spilt Milk?".
It comes as the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it would not be investigating the incident.
Peachy has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
Thames Valley Police previously referred itself to the watchdog following the cow's death on 13 May.
The force said officers drove into the cow, which had charged into a woman and an officer, after all other options were ruled out.
Resident Shana Tolsma said she saw them use a van to ram the "scared looking animal" four times on Wokingham Road.
Vegan Action for Animals group later held a vigil for the cow, claiming it was "wrongfully murdered".
An IOPC spokesman said: "After carrying out a thorough assessment we determined that the information provided by Thames Valley Police did not meet the criteria for a referral to us and therefore the matter has been sent back to the force."
Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said he was not aware of any further investigation into the incident by the force.
In a statement, he added: "I reviewed the actions of officers in conversations with the chief constable and the senior officer commanding the incident, and as per the statement I put out, I was content that officers acted using their best judgement in the interests of public safety and having considered reasonable alternatives."
Thames Valley Police has been approached for comment following the IOPC's decision to send the matter back to the force.
