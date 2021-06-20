Reading stabbings: Memorial service held at Forbury Gardens
A memorial service has taken place for three men who were stabbed to death in a park.
James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were killed in June 2020 in Reading's Forbury Gardens.
The service took place on Sunday afternoon in the park, one year on from the attacks.
It was attended by families, survivors, witnesses, and emergency services workers who responded on the day.
The park's Maiwand Lion will be lit throughout the night, with three white beams of light shining into the sky.
The path leading to the statue has 365 lights - one for each day since the attack.
Council leader Jason Brock said the service was an opportunity for the town to come together "in solidarity" with the victims' friends and families.
Khairi Saadallah was handed a whole-life jail term for the murder of the three friends and attempting to murder three others at his sentencing in January.
A multi-agency public protection review, involving the police, Berkshire Healthcare, and the probation service, is under way and is being led by an independent chair.
A campaign has also been launched to fund a permanent memorial to the trio.
