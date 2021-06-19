Wexham Park doctor racially discriminated against by General Medical Council
By Amara Sophia Elahi
BBC News
- Published
The General Medical Council (GMC) discriminated against a doctor on the grounds of race, a tribunal has ruled.
Omer Karim, who worked at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, Berkshire, said he was discriminated against during a GMC investigation, after the same charges against a white doctor were dismissed.
Reading Employment Tribunal upheld the complaint this week.
The GMC said it was giving full consideration to the tribunal's findings.
The tribunal heard Mr Karim was an internationally renowned urologist of mixed black African and European descent who had been a whistleblower in a case about surgeons performing operations without appropriate training.
In 2013 Mr Karim and other doctors at the hospital raised concerns with the Care Quality Commission that ethnic minority doctors were being subjected to workplace bullying and, although the matter was referred to the GMC, no action was taken.
The same year, the GMC received allegations about Mr Karim's behaviour and, although the case was dismissed, the hospital launched two investigations into Mr Karim and his department.
He was referred again to the GMC the following year and suspended from work.
He resigned in 2015 and since then has worked as a locum in other parts of the country.
Following the GMC investigation, Mr Karim attended a fitness-to-practice hearing in 2018, after which he was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Mr Karim alleged that he was racially discriminated against by the GMC during its investigation, after the similar case of a white doctor was not investigated by the regulator.
After the hearing, Mr Karim said: "Right from the outset, the GMC saw me as a guilty black doctor and withheld evidence that could have proven my innocence."
Mr Karim's solicitor, Shazia Khan, said: "We are calling for an urgent root and branch reform of the GMC's fitness-to-practice processes to address the over-prosecution of black and minority ethnic doctors."
Jenny Vaughan, chair of Doctor's Association UK, said: "Going forward we hope that there will be wholesale reform so that all staff are treated fairly by the system.
"There is no place for discrimination in any form in our society."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.