Royal Ascot Ladies' Day 2021: Masks and millinery
Thousands of racegoers have donned their finest head-turning millinery for Ladies' Day, on the third day of Royal Ascot.
Many chose to stylishly match their hats and face masks for flat racing's biggest meeting.
The five-day event in Berkshire started on Tuesday with 12,000 spectators allowed daily as part of a test event.
Racecourses are currently limited to 4,000 spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Last year it was held without any spectators because of the pandemic - however, many keen racegoers still dressed up to watch it on TV.
Here is a selection of some of this year's visitors in their fabulous finery.
